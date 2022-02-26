Colony Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.44 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

