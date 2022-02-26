Colony Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock opened at $350.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.81 and a 200-day moving average of $388.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

