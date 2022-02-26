Colony Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

