Colony Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.