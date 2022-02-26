Colony Group LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115 over the last three months.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

