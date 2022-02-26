Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 285.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,973,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

EQIX stock opened at $715.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.75 and its 200 day moving average is $789.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.