Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

