Colony Group LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

