Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $240.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.44 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

