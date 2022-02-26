Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,586 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.22% of Columbia Sportswear worth $76,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

