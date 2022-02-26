Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $235.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.99 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

