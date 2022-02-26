Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 128,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

