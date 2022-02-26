Comerica Bank Acquires 46,004 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

