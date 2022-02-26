Comerica Bank Acquires 49,922 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.34% of Atkore worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 115.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 227.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

