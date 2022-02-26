Comerica Bank Acquires 7,890 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

