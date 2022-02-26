Comerica Bank Acquires 8,696 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Novanta worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

