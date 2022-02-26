Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of OneMain worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

