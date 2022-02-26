Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.55. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx Profile (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.