Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of BlackLine worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,678. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.