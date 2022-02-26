Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

