Comerica Bank Buys 14,840 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

