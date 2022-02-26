Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

ABG opened at $191.56 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

