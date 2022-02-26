Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,422 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

