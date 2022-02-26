Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

