Comerica Bank Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.44% of Merit Medical Systems worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

