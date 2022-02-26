Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Dana worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

