Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

