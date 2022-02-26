Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Mercury Systems worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,116,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

