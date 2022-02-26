Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

