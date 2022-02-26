Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of Workiva worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,066 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

