Comerica Bank Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Atkore worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 115.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Atkore by 227.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

