Comerica Bank Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

