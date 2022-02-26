Comerica Bank Has $14.39 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.