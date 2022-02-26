Comerica Bank Has $14.44 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

