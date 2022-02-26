Comerica Bank Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.