Comerica Bank Has $14.49 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.