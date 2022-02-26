Comerica Bank Has $14.72 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of Enstar Group worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $286.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $212.59 and a 12-month high of $286.28.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

