Comerica Bank Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Mercury Systems worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $2,695,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

