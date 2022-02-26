Comerica Bank Has $14.86 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 319.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

