Comerica Bank Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.43 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

