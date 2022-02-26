Comerica Bank Has $15.15 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

