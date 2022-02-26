Comerica Bank Has $15.18 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

