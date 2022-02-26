Comerica Bank Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

