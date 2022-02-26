Comerica Bank Has $15.41 Million Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.44% of Dana worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.