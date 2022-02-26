Comerica Bank Has $15.77 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of ChampionX worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
CHX stock
opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.
ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Comerica Bank decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of ChampionX worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Shares of CHX
opened at $21.15 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.
About ChampionX (Get Rating)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.