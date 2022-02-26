Comerica Bank Has $15.77 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of ChampionX worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

CHX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.