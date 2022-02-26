Comerica Bank Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BIO stock opened at $641.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.