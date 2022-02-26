Comerica Bank Has $16.41 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM opened at $411.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.38, a PEG ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

