Comerica Bank Has $16.41 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.48. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.38, a P/E/G ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

