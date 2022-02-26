Comerica Bank Has $16.48 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

