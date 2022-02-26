Comerica Bank Has $17.26 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.